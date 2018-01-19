Man admits to killing wife with electrical cord, authorities say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he admitted to killing his wife by strangulation.
On Thursday around, 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 400 block of West Valley #14 in the Rock Springs community.
The caller, 30-year-old Randall Neece, told dispatch that his wife was dead.
When officers arrived, they found his wife, 27-year-old Lakeesha Neece, dead at the home.
In a written statement, he reportedly told deputies he strangled her with an electrical cord.
He admitted to deputies that he tried to smother her with a shower curtain, but was unsuccessful and then wrapped the cord of a straightening iron around her neck until his wife became unconscious.
Neece is currently being held at the Sullivan County Corrections Facility on a $250,000 bond.
He’s expected to appear in court on January 25.
