Man admits to killing wife with electrical cord, authorities say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he admitted to killing his wife by strangulation.

On Thursday around, 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 400 block of West Valley #14 in the Rock Springs community.

The caller, 30-year-old Randall Neece, told dispatch that his wife was dead.

When officers arrived, they found his wife, 27-year-old Lakeesha Neece, dead at the home.

In a written statement, he reportedly told deputies he strangled her with an electrical cord.

He admitted to deputies that he tried to smother her with a shower curtain, but was unsuccessful and then wrapped the cord of a straightening iron around her neck until his wife became unconscious.

Neece is currently being held at the Sullivan County Corrections Facility on a $250,000 bond.

He’s expected to appear in court on January 25.

