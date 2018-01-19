Man caught on video stealing charity jar at 7-Eleven

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An unidentified man was caught on video stealing a charity jar at a 7-Eleven in Williamsburg last month.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook that the incident happened on Dec. 26 of last year in the early hours of the morning.

If you have any information regarding this incident, officers are asking you to contact the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.

