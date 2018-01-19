Man dragged Cary police officer across parking lot, authorities say

A Cary police officer was assaulted at this gas station on Kildaire Farms Road (AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina)


CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary police officer was dragged through a parking lot by a driver on Wednesday night, authorities say.

The officer had responded to a trespassing call at the Circle K at 3505 Kildaire Farm Road and was speaking to a driver, according to officials.

“During the encounter, the male placed his SUV in reverse, dragging the officer through the parking lot,” officials wrote.

The officer was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital. The driver got away.

On Friday, town officials renewed their call for information on the driver. He’s a 25- to 30-year-old man, police say. He was driving a white Ford Expedition SUV with a non-functioning left tail light and damage to the right front corner panel, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cary police at (919) 469-4012 or report information anonymously through Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 469-4012.

