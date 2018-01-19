Man stabbed at Raleigh club, 3 suspects on the run, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed at a club in Raleigh Friday morning and three suspects are on the run, according to Raleigh police.

Officers responded to Club Ego, located at 4030 Capital Blvd., around 1 a.m. in reference to a stabbing call. Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and the incident was a result of a fight that happened inside and outside of the club, police said.

It’s not clear whether the stabbing occurred inside or outside the club.

The three suspects took off in two vehicles and were last seen going southbound on Capital Boulevard.

Police did not release any identifying details regarding the suspects.