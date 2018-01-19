Man who died in Raleigh police custody had torn bag in stomach, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who died in police custody earlier this month had a torn plastic bag in his stomach when he died, according to a report issued by Raleigh police.

Curtis Roeman Mangum, 33, died in the early hours of Jan. 11 after being arrested on drug charges, according to police.

“Preliminary autopsy reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office indicate that a torn plastic bag was found inside Mr. Mangum’s stomach and the only sign of injury noted by the Medical Examiner was a small scrape on one of Mr. Mangum’s shins,” the report reads.

Raleigh police investigate in-custody death

In the police account, detectives working on a drug investigation asked a marked unit to pull over a car that Mangum was riding in in the 400 block of Rose Lane. Police wrote that they found a gun in the glove box and substances believed to be marijuana and cocaine on Mangum, who was not cooperative and refused to remain still in the car after the stop.

Mangum was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer left the scene with Mangum in custody at 11:10 p.m. and arrived at a police station about six minutes later, police wrote.

“Upon arriving at the South-East District Station, (Master Officer J.M. Midgette) assisted Mr. Mangum out of the back seat of his patrol vehicle. While doing so, he noticed that Mr. Mangum appeared less steady on his feet and was quieter than he had been earlier. … As he walked into the station, Officer Midgette told (a sergeant) he should call for EMS because he was concerned about Mr. Mangum,” police wrote.

EMS arrived at 11:27, per the police account. Five minutes later, Mangum walked outside, met the EMS crew and climbed onto a waiting stretcher, police write. He arrived at WakeMed at 11:53 p.m., where his condition worsened until he died at about 2:40 a.m.

A number of officers involved have been placed on administrative duty as administrative and SBI investigations take place.

