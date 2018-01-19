NC murderer tricked victim before shooting him, authorities say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday.

According to a news release, Raheem Floyd, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and malicious conduct by a prisoner and was given 10-13 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of Sha’Quan Malique Boston.

On Dec. 16, 2014, Boston approached Floyd on the porch of a house in the 1100 block of Love Alley. Boston was confronting Floyd regarding a dispute between Floyd and a friend of Boston’s.

During the confrontation, Floyd told Boston the police were right behind him and when Boston turned to look, Floyd shot him three times. Floyd fled, but was apprehended three days later. Boston was pronounced dead at the scene.

