NC woman has been missing for 2 weeks, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

Asheville police are searching for 27-year-old Samantha Arriaga. Police said Arriaga was last seen at Deaverview Apartments on January 5.

Arriaga is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall with black hair and green eyes. She has several tattoos including a vine from her left shoulder down her left arm, a spider web on her upper left arm and a tattoo on her chest of a lotus symbol with swirl patterns near her collar bone.

Anyone with information on Arriaga’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stopper at 828-255-5050.

