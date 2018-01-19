NC woman has been missing for 2 weeks, police say

By Published:
Samantha Arriaga (Asheville Police Department via WSPA)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

Asheville police are searching for 27-year-old Samantha Arriaga. Police said Arriaga was last seen at Deaverview Apartments on January 5.

Arriaga is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall with black hair and green eyes. She has several tattoos including a vine from her left shoulder down her left arm, a spider web on her upper left arm and a tattoo on her chest of a lotus symbol with swirl patterns near her collar bone.

Anyone with information on Arriaga’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stopper at 828-255-5050.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s