NFL player said he’d rape police officer’s wife, authorities say

By Published:
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson works out prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson faces a slew of charges in Florida, including threatening a police officer’s family and saying he would rape the officer’s wife.

A Sunrise police report shows the 24-year-old Anderson was stopped early Friday in a sport utility vehicle after it ran two red lights and was swerving while traveling about 105 mph.

After he was stopped, police say he made the threats and then boasted about how much money he has. Jail records show Anderson faces nine charges, including threatening harm to a public servant, resisting arrest and traffic violations.

The records don’t list an attorney for Anderson.

A 2011 graduate of South Plantation High School, Anderson caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns this season with the Jets.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s