Owl rides 150+ miles stuck in SUV grille

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A great horned owl is recovering after riding more than 150 miles in the front grille of an SUV.

Officials say the animal got stuck in the grille in Roanoke and traveled all the way to Petersburg. There, an animal control officer was able to safely remove it. It was then given to a game warden, who gave it to a rehabilitation center.

“We rarely get to see great horned owls up close and we’re so happy he will be ok,” Petersburg Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post. “These beautiful creatures are not to be handled lightly as we see his beak and talons are weapons. If you ever encounter one up close do not handle, call your local animal control.”

