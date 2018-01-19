Owl rides 150+ miles stuck in SUV grille

By Published: Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A great horned owl is recovering after riding more than 150 miles in the front grille of an SUV.

CLICK HERE FOR 10 PHOTOS OF THE OWL RESCUE

Officials say the animal got stuck in the grille in Roanoke and traveled all the way to Petersburg. There, an animal control officer was able to safely remove it. It was then given to a game warden, who gave it to a rehabilitation center.

“We rarely get to see great horned owls up close and we’re so happy he will be ok,” Petersburg Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post. “These beautiful creatures are not to be handled lightly as we see his beak and talons are weapons. If you ever encounter one up close do not handle, call your local animal control.”

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s