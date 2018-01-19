Raleigh residents with ‘cabin fever’ emerge Friday after snow socks region

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a sunny day turned Wednesday’s snow to slush, Raleigh residents were ready to hit the town and just get out of the house since.

Crews spent countless hours, 50,000 tons of salt, and millions of gallons of anti-icing treatment to clear the roads so by Friday night most were safe to travel on again.

“Cabin fever, yeah unleash! Cabin fever,” said Jordan Lerardi who was ready for a night out, after a slow week working as a server in a restaurant.

“I’ve been making no money, so I might as well spend money,” he said. “It was dead. It started snowing Wednesday, and everyone was not trying to get out.”

It wasn’t just the adults feeling restless. The aftermath of Wednesday’s storm forced 75 percent of schools across the state to remain closed Friday.

Another snow day was initially exciting for 11-year-old Vanna Shaw.

“I was like ‘oh well we have to go to the store and fill up on junk food the whole entire time’,” she said.

However, after three days cooped up in the house, Shaw said she’s now ready to get outside and see her friends.

“I’m glad that I got to go out today once the snow finally melted,” said Shaw.

While most area roads are safe to travel, there is still the chance for refreezing overnight.

Gov. Roy Cooper asked anyone who was planning to travel to be careful, especially on neighborhood roads and side streets.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: