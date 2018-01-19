Raleigh’s tech reputation could help attract Amazon, NC State economist says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh remains in the running for Amazon’s second home, its second headquarters in North America.

The project would bring about 50,000, mostly high-paying jobs to our region.

“I am now on the optimistic train,” said N.C. State Economics Professor Mike Walden, after learning Raleigh made the top-20 list of possible locations.

Walden said initially he was not sure if Raleigh would make the top-20 cut for Amazon, thinking the company would want to locate in a bigger city.

But, he said making the list is telling.

“We’ve got a reputation for tech people, young tech people,” said Walden.

So how can Raleigh win Amazon’s heart?

“We have major universities,” said Walden. “We’re attracting talent, good talent that Amazon wants.”

Incentives also likely will play a role.

Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina needs to be competitive with incentives and Cooper, a Democrat, said he will work with the General Assembly to achieve that.

“North Carolina has not been able to attract transformative projects because it hasn’t been willing to competitive in the incentives area,” said Cooper, speaking to reporters on Thursday. “I know our incentives won’t be the greatest compared to some of the other states, but it will be competitive.”

CBS North Carolina asked House Appropriations Senior Chairman Nelson Dollar what he thinks about incentives for Amazon.

“We placed into the state’s budget last year a provision for transformative projects,” said Dollar, (R-Wake County). “We look forward to working with the governor on that. I do believe what’s important though is to focus on the broader package that we bring to the table.”

Walden said, while he thinks incentives need to be offered, a smaller incentives proposal might not be a deal-breaker for Amazon.

He said, even if Raleigh doesn’t land Amazon, “this is still a big deal to be on that top-20. Our economic developers and recruiters will be able to use that for years to come.”

Amazon has said it will make a final selection sometime this year.

