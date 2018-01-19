Restaurants in UK, Ireland making cocktails using KFC gravy

By Published:
FILE - This April 18, 2011 file photo shows a KFC restaurant in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland have released three recipes for cocktails using Kentucky Fried Chicken gravy.

They’re called the Gravy Mary, Southern Twist and Fingerlickin’ Sour.

If you’re feeling brave enough to try these cocktails, here are the ingredients for them. Click on the name of the cocktail for more information on how to make the drink from KFC UK and Ireland’s YouTube page.

The Gravy Mary
Ingredients:

20ml KFC Gravy
50ml vodka (optional)
90ml tomato juice
1 tsp horseradish cream
20ml worcester sauce
15ml lemon juice
Hot sauce
Paprika, celery salt, pepper
Highball glass
Ice
Celery
KFC Popcorn Chicken

The Southern Twist
Ingredients:

60ml KFC Gravy
50ml bourbon
Lemon
Brown sugar
Parsley

The Fingerlickin’ Sour
Ingredients:

60ml KFC Gravy
240ml mezcal
1 tbsp orange marmalade
1 egg white
25ml lemon juice
15ml cherry liqueur
Lemon thyme spring
Coupette glass

