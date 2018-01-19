SC man gets 9 years in prison for burglary he claimed was search for sugar

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – A Georgetown man will spend nine years in jail for burglary after claiming he was just looking for a cup of sugar.

A press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson states, Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in court on Wednesday.

The victim told deputies he found Lambert in his dining room and the burglar claimed he was “looking for a cup of sugar” before he ran out the front door. After investigating, deputies went to Lambert’s home.

While deputies were on scene, Lambert drove up to his house but attempted to turn around when he saw law enforcement. Lambert was later arrested.

Lambert will serve nine years for second-degree burglary, but was sentenced to two years when he pleaded guilty to malicious injury, willful injury to courthouse or jail after officials said a sprinkler in his cell at the Georgetown County Detention Center was damaged. The sentences will run concurrently.

