Seal spotted on NC beach

By Published:
(National Park Service)

BUXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A seal was recently spotted on the beach at Cape Point in the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the southern Outer Banks.

“Seals pass through our area during winter months and sometimes haul-out on beaches to rest,” National Park Service officials wrote.

Anyone who spots a seal on the beach inside the national seashore is asked to call the park’s marine mammal and sea turtle stranding hotline at (252) 216-6892.

People should keep a safe distance from the animals and shouldn’t touch or feed them.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s