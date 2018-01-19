Seal spotted on NC beach

BUXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A seal was recently spotted on the beach at Cape Point in the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the southern Outer Banks.

“Seals pass through our area during winter months and sometimes haul-out on beaches to rest,” National Park Service officials wrote.

Anyone who spots a seal on the beach inside the national seashore is asked to call the park’s marine mammal and sea turtle stranding hotline at (252) 216-6892.

People should keep a safe distance from the animals and shouldn’t touch or feed them.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: