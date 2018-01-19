Shearon Harris nuclear plant sirens are false alarm, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Sirens sounding at Harris Nuclear Power Plant, commonly called Shearon Harris, are a false alarm, Apex police say.

Police said Wake County Emergency Management had confirmed the information. Workers at the plant are trying to resolve the problem, police said.

More details weren’t immediately available.

