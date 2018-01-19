Some worried as DACA program linked to government shutdown vote

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As a possible government shutdown loomed Friday night, hundreds of thousands of people brought into the country as children found themselves in the middle of a political battle that could affect the rest of their lives.

“So, I find it a bit weird that they’re using us as a bargaining chip,” said Damary Gutierrez Hernandez, a freshman at Duke University.

Her family brought her to the U.S. from Mexico when she was five-years-old. They now live in Dalton, Georgia.

“I, personally, am very worried about my future because for the longest time I’ve had this 10-year plan of what I want to accomplish, what I want to do, how I want to help my family,” she said. “It makes me think about the short-term. What can I be doing now in order to help my family out?”

As the clock ticked toward midnight, lawmakers in Washington debated a measure to keep the government running.

However, Democrats also pushed for a fix to the DACA program, which protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The Trump administration will phase out the program in March.

Republicans said a fix can wait and urged action to keep the government open.

“This is purely an attempt by the Senate Democrats… in order to try and get a government shutdown they think the president gets blamed for,” said White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said, “Shame on the majority party, the Republicans, for saying that’s the best they can do.”

There were an estimated 25,100 DACA recipients in North Carolina, according to the Migration Policy Institute, as of September 2017. There are about 690,000 immigrants enrolled in the program currently, according to the Pew Research Center.

Axel Herrera, a sophomore at Duke, came to the U.S. from Honduras with his family when he was seven-years-old. They now reside in Durham.

“The future that I’m trying to create here at school doesn’t make sense if there isn’t some work permit, some status that I have,” he said. “I have family (in Honduras), but there’s little to no connection whatsoever. So, there’s nothing to go back to.”

He’s visited Washington to push for a solution.

“They could do it without shutting down the government. But, at the same time, it’s like, what does it take?” he asked.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: