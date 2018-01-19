String of indecent exposures reported near Cameron Village

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are trying to find the man who exposed and touched himself in front of a woman walking home near Cameron Village.

A woman told police she was walking home Monday afternoon on Clark Avenue near the Rose Gardens when a man pulled up next to her in a car.

The man then pulled his pants down and started touching himself, according to police.

The woman says the man was driving an old, dirty white car and followed her slowly, making sure to keep up with her while she walked, authorities say.

“It was a shock because this is a very safe area,” said North Carolina State Student Maeve Bell, who had not heard of the reported incident. “That isn’t appropriate for anybody.”

It’s the seventh reported indecent exposure in a one-mile radius around Cameron Village in the past three months. Police have also responded to two recent “peeping tom” calls in the area.

It’s made many women who live nearby say they’ll be keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity.

“I wouldn’t expect it normally, to have to worry about that,” said Denise Rogatnick, who often shops at Cameron Village. “But now I’ll be more aware of what’s going on.”

No arrests have been made in the most recent case.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: