VIDEO: Woman arrested after forcing 6-year-old to act as ‘porch pirate’

DELTONA, Fla. (WKMG/CNN) – A Florida woman faces various charges, including child neglect, after deputies say she drove a 6-year-old up to a house where a package had been dropped off so he could steal it off the front porch.

Surveillance video shows a car with tinted windows pull up to a home in Deltona, Florida, Monday.

A child gets out of the back seat and runs to the front door of the home. He snatches an Amazon package while the car’s driver waits in the driveway.

“It was frustrating and aggravating, especially when I saw it was a little kid that they had come out of the car to go grab the package,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified for fear of retribution.

The video helped deputies identify the car and 20-year-old suspect Santana Lindsey, who they say confessed to the crime before she was arrested Wednesday.

The 6-year-old boy seen in the video is a child Lindsey routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.

Lindsey is facing charges for burglary, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The package, which contained a $30 battery for a garage door opener, was returned to its owner.

Deputies are asking everyone to pick up packages the second they arrive or have them delivered to a nearby locker or hidden out of the view of potential thieves.

