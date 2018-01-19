Waffle House recognizes David Hurst’s achievement in snow cuisine

David Hurst eats a snow taco on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina’s David Hurst was presented with a unique award on Twitter Friday.

While reporting on the recent snow storm, Hurst decided to make a “snow taco” – something he said they do back in his native Georgia.

Hurst sprinkled some fresh snow on a waffle from a nearby Waffle House, folded it like a taco and took a nice bite.

The story has since gone viral and it even caught the eye of Waffle House.

They tweeted in response to Hurst and presented him with quite the honor.

No word on where Hurst plans to put his “Golden Waffle.”

Hurst comment with “Go Dawgs.”

