Warmer weather ahead for central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures barely got above freezing Thursday, but the sun started melting the snow and now most of it will refreeze by Friday leading to icy spots on area roads. Whether you got a dusting or 12 inches, roads all over central North Carolina could be problematic Friday morning, which is why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Friday.

The most snow our area has seen in more than 7 years hit central North Carolina Wednesday and now it could be early next week before it’s all gone and before overnight lows stay above freezing to prevent dangerous morning commutes.

The most snow our area has ever seen hit in January of 2000 when the Raleigh-Durham International Airport received just over 20 inches of snow. Wednesday brought just under 6 inches of snow to RDU. Totals were much higher northwest of Raleigh as places like Hillsborough, Pittsboro and Carrboro received more than 10 inches of snow. One report from Schley in Orange county registered 12.5 inches.

Early December brought the Triangle 0.3 inches of snow and early January brought us 0.9 inches, so our third snow event of the season was definitely the snow jackpot.

Some moderating temperatures are expected heading into the weekend. Highs should be close to normal on Friday and Saturday, and then above normal by Sunday. As a matter of fact, by Sunday highs are expected to be near 60! Refreezing will be possible both Friday and Saturday morning. bit Sunday morning lows will be near or just above freezing in most areas.

Friday will be sunny and not as cold. The high will be 48, after a morning low of 22.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 54, after a morning low of 25.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 60, after a morning low of 32.

Monday will bring increasing clouds, with scattered rain showers possible overnight. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 36. The rain chance will be 50 percent at night.

Tuesday will have some rain in the morning and be a little cooler during the day. The high sill be 59 after a morning low of 48. The rain chance in the morning will be 50 percent.

