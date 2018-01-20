After mom’s plea, missing NC teen girl is found safe

By Published:
Alexandria Zaire Adams (right) and her mother (left) in photos from WECT.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A teenager missing since Wednesday was found safe, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Alexandria “Allie” Adams was last seen in the 2700 block of Castle Hayne Road. Her parents said they last saw Allie as she was getting on the school bus Wednesday morning.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to Allie’s parents, she has mental illness, including bipolar disorder, and had not taken her medication since she went missing.

The sheriff’s office erroneously announced Friday morning that Adams had been located.

Friday afternoon, her parents placed flyers on public spaces with their missing daughter’s information.

“This was our biggest fear, is that she was going to disappear,” Joy Brown said. “She’s very easily manipulated, and she wants to fit in. … She got on the school bus to come to school. She never showed up at school.”

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s