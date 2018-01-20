Body recovered after NC towboat capsizes in river

HOBOKEN, N.C. (WAVY/WNCT) — According to Beaufort County Emergency Services, the body of a missing person was found around 4 p.m. Friday.

Officials believe the body is that of a person who went missing after a Thursday morning boating accident. The body was found just north of Wades Point in the Pungo River.

The identity of the man is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Officials were searching for a 45-year-old towboat captain who went missing Thursday morning after his boat capsized near the entrance to the Pungo River.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Station Hobucken said they got the call around 1:20 a.m. reporting that a 21-foot TowBoatUS vessel capsized while towing a 47-foot recreational boat.

The captain was reportedly wearing coveralls, rubber boots and a lifejacket at the time.

The Coast Guard deployed a 45-foot response boat and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. North Carolina Wildlife and Beaufort County crews were also out on the water searching.

Emergency officials said the weather made the search difficult, with low-lying clouds affecting their ability to send up helicopters and clearly see the water.

“We’re working closely with our state and local partners,” said Cmdr. Matthew Moorlag, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we continue to search.”

About 30 people from a number of agencies are involved in the search. The plan to stop searching at sunset and resume at sunrise, with plans to continue through the weekend.

A man who was on the boat that was being towed was taken to shore by North Carolina Wildlife crews to be evaluated.

Officials are still unsure as to why the boat was being towed so late at night.

