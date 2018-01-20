Cary police arrest driver who dragged officer in parking lot, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a day after releasing his surveillance photo, Cary police said Saturday they have arrested a driver who dragged an officer across a parking lot Wednesday.

Demetrius Watson, 38, is facing two felony charges in connection with the incident at the Circle K at 3505 Kildaire Farm Road, police said in a news release.

The incident happened as the officer was speaking to a SUV driver following a trespassing call at the gas station.

“During the encounter, the male placed his SUV in reverse, dragging the officer through the parking lot,” officials wrote.

The officer was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital. The driver got away.

Watson is charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official and one count of felony hit and run involving personal injury.

