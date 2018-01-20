Duke lands Apple CEO Tim Cook as commencement speaker

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University officials announced their spring commencement speaker on Saturday.

Officials said that Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver Duke’s commencement address on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Cook is a graduate of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a member of the university’s Board of Trustees, Duke officials said in a news release.

Cook earned his MBA in 1988 from Duke.

“From the first day I walked onto campus more than 30 years ago, Duke has been a source of inspiration and pride for me — both professionally and through the deep personal friendships that have endured to this day,” Cook said in the news release.

Commencement exercises are in Wallace Wade Stadium and are open to the public.

