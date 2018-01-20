Henderson police investigate early morning fatal crash on I-85

HENDERSON, NC (WNCN) – Henderson police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on I-85 southbound between the 214 and 213 mile marks.

Authorities say a person was riding a moped shortly after 5:00a.m. when a collision took place with another vehicle.

The moped driver was ejected and remained in the roadway. Police say a commercial vehicle then collided with victim who was still in the roadway.

The driver of the moped was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident closed I-85 southbound for hours.

Police have not released the name of the victim and say no charges have been filed at this time.