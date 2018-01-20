Hurricanes beat Red Wings 3-1 with 2 goals from Lindholm

DETROIT (AP) – Elias Lindholm’s second goal of the game broke a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 Saturday night.

Lindholm made the most of an increased role, filling in for leading scorer Sebastian Aho in the team’s first game without him this season. Aho is out with a concussion and lower-body injury.

Lindholm, who replaced Aho on the top line with Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen, scored twice on power plays. His second goal at the 6:54 mark of the third was the result of persistence, with Lindholm scoring off a rebound after Jimmy Howard made two saves and appeared to briefly handle the puck.

Justin Williams gave Carolina a two-goal cushion with 1:58 left.

Cam Ward stopped 23 shots for the Hurricanes, including a kick save to prevent Gustav Nyquist from pulling Detroit within one on a power play late in the game with Howard pulled for an extra skater.

Tomas Tatar scored and Howard made 27 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost four of five.

Carolina, coming off its bye, started strong and avoided a sluggish performance that has plagued many NHL teams after their break.

Just 10 seconds after Nyquist went to the penalty box with a tripping penalty, Lindholm scored 2:57 into the game on a power play.

Howard kept Detroit within a goal with some difficult saves, including one with his glove that stopped Jeff Skinner’s shot early in the game as the Hurricanes had a 7-0 shot advantage.

Tatar’s one-timer from the right circle with 3:23 left in the first made it 1-all. The score stayed that way after a scoreless second in which Howard made more stops to give the Red Wings a shot to win.

The Red Wings hit posts, including Martin Frk’s shot with about four minutes left, but couldn’t get another puck past Ward to extend the game.

NOTES: Lindholm scored twice in a game for the first time in two-plus years. … Carolina coach Bill Peters was a Red Wings assistant under Mike Babcock for three seasons, one with Detroit coach Jeff Blashill, from 2011-14. … Detroit D Nick Jensen was a healthy scratch, forcing him to miss his first game of the season, and Xavier Ouellet took his spot in the lineup. … The Red Wings scratched Justin Abdelkader and Darren Helm with lower-body injuries. They hope Abdelkader can return within the next three games and expect Helm to be out until after the All-Star Game next weekend. … Carolina had lost three of four.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Red Wings: Play at New Jersey on Monday night.

