Maintenance crew finds fetus in sewer

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, Louisiana (CBS Newspath/WNCN/WGMB) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after authorities said a sewer cleaning crew found a fetus in a sewer on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the call around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. The fetus was found in a sewer in the 15000 block of Shenandoah View Court.

The Advocate newspaper reported the maintenance crew found the fetus when they lifted the cover off a manhole.

The maintenance crew then called 911, according to the newspaper.

The scene included an industrial sewer cleaning machine and a coroner’s van. Crime scene tape was also put up around the area.

