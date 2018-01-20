Man dies in NC crash after car crosses center line, hits tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A deadly car crash shut down both lanes of traffic in east Charlotte Saturday morning.

The single-car crash occurred at 6:13 a.m. in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive. According to reports, a burgundy Toyota Corolla was located off of the roadway resting on a soccer field.

The car was speeding traveling west on Shamrock Drive towards Eastway Drive when it crossed the center line and proceeded into the eastbound lanes, exiting the roadway, reports stated.

The car hit a tree as it traveled off the roadway and into the soccer field, officials say.

The driver of the car was identified as Christian Lee McCullar. Officials say McCullar was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and believe speed and alcohol were a contributing factor.

