Nationally-wanted ‘Chameleon Beard Bandit’ hit 2 NC banks, FBI says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WNCN) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for a man they have dubbed the “Chameleon Beard Bandit,” who they say robbed a series of banks across the country, including one in Durham and another in Greensboro.

Law enforcement officers said that that the man, whose identity is unknown, has robbed six banks so far between September of last year and earlier this month.

The robbery of a Durham bank last year was the first in the series, according to FBI officials.

The Durham thief, who was wearing sunglasses and a cowboy hat, stole an “undisclosed amount of money,” Durham County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said just after the theft.

The robber put the cash in a motorcycle-style helmet and then ran from the area heading southwest toward Highway 54, Gibbs said.

In each of these robberies, police said the man showed a demand note before threatening that he had a gun, or showing one.

Police said that he robbed banks in the following locations:

Bank of America in Durham , North Carolina on Sept. 29, 2017

1st Trust Bank in London, Kentucky on Oct. 13, 2017

Virginia Commonwealth Bank in Henrico County on Nov. 14, 2017

Bank of America in Greensboro, North Carolina on Nov. 17, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank in Roanoke, Virginia on Dec.12, 2017

Chase Bank in Longview, Texas on Jan. 5, 2018

Police described the suspect as a white male between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 240 pounds.

They believe he is in his mid- to late-30s with a medium build, brown eyes and hair and with a light complexion. Police said he wears glasses and frequently changes the color of his beard.

The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

