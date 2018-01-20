NC 16-year-old dies after shooting in front yard

WBTV photo of police near the shooting scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Police are investigating a homicide north of uptown Charlotte.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 2400 block of Carmine Street shortly after midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, police located 16-year-old Jarquavise Demonta White in the front yard of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Officials say the victim was outside of his home when his family heard gunshots and located him outside.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-374-1600.

