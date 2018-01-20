NC college football player dies after shooting at cross-town school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina college football player has been shot to death at an event at another campus.

According to a statement from Winston-Salem police, its officers responded to a call from Wake Forest University for assistance after a report of a gunshot on campus.

Responding officers found 21-year-old Najee Ali Baker, a walk-on at Winston-Salem State University.

Baker was taken to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.

WFMY reported the incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at a venue called The Barn on the Wake Forest campus.

Baker sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts. The school’s athletic website said Baker was a 6-foot, 1-inch 240-pound linebacker from Brooklyn, New York.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. No arrests have been made so far.

Winston-Salem police and officers from the two schools are investigating the incident.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: