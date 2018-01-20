NC custodian wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville custodian won $400,000 with a lottery scratch-off ticket.
Cecil Goddard Jr. said he plans to buy his dream home with the money.
“My girlfriend and I want to get a house and a piece of land,” Goddard said. “It’s such a blessing to be able to finally do this.”
The custodian’s good fortune happened when he stopped by Sam’s Jiffy Mart on Memorial Drive in Greenville and got a $5 Big Win scratch-off ticket.
“At first I was scared,” Goddard said. “My heart was pumping so fast! I kept thinking, ‘This can’t be right, something must be wrong.’”
Goddard claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $278,005.
Big Win launched earlier this month with four top prizes of $400,000. Two top prizes remain.
