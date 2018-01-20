Snow melt continues, 60s on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Temperatures were in the 50s on Saturday and the snow cover continued to disappear across central North Carolina. Most roads are in good shape; some shaded neighborhood roads, however, still have some snow and ice on them. Temperatures will only approach freezing overnight, so more melting will occur. Sunday looks to be milder with highs reaching into the lower 60s in many areas.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 56, after a morning low of 26. Fayetteville had a high of 61, after a morning low of 27. The normal high this time of year is 51 with a normal low of 31.

After a mild Sunday, temperatures will stay above freezing into Monday morning. Monday will have more clouds in advance of our next weather maker. It will still be mild with highs in the lower 60s again.

That next weather maker will be a cold front that moves through central North Carolina on Tuesday morning. Showers will become likely late Monday night into Tuesday morning with skies clearing Tuesday afternoon.

Behind the front, it will be chillier, but no arctic outbreak is expected. Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal next Thursday through Saturday with lots of sunshine.

Tonight will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 33. Winds will be south-southwest around 3 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 61; winds will be south-southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Night will be mostly clear with a little patchy fog possible overnight. The overnight low will be 38. Winds will be light out of the south.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild. The high will be 62; winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning Skies will be clearing in the afternoon. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 33.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 30.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 28.

Next Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 59; after a morning low of 34.

