Teen dies when boulder rolls loose during SC waterfall climb

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man climbing a boulder in a state park in Northern Greenville County died Friday in what investigators are calling an accident.

Late Friday the coroner’s office identified the man as Jacob Bridges Acker, 18, of Neptune Beach, Florida.

It happened in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, also known as Wildcat Wayside or Wildcat Falls, on Geer Highway in Cleveland.

Greenville County dispatch says a report came in at 12:13 Friday afternoon of a person falling off of a waterfall.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, Acker was hiking with a group at the Wildcat Branch Falls. While attempting to climb beside the Falls, a large boulder shifted and began to roll down the hill. The boulder struck Acker.

Another official with the coroner’s office says Wildcat Falls has been the scene of numerous deaths in past years.

A preliminary cause of death has been determined as “blunt force trauma.” An autopsy will be performed Saturday. Ellis says his death has been ruled accidental.

The coroner and deputies are still investigating the case.

