3 teens killed in head-on Wake County crash, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three local teenagers died in a two-vehicle crash in Wake County early Sunday, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on Buffaloe Road near Forestville Road, North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Christopher Knox said in a news release.

The crash involved two vehicles, a 2007 Mazda heading east on Buffaloe Road that “was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Knox said.

The other vehicle, a 2011 Ford SUV, was heading west on Buffaloe Road in an area northeast of Raleigh.

The driver of the Mazda lost control, crossed the centerline and hit the oncoming Ford SUV, Knox said in the release.

The driver of the Mazda, Carlos Gomez, 19, of Oakland Court in Louisburg died.

The two passengers in the Mazda, Juan Gomez, 17, also of Oakland Court, and Erick Avila, 18, of Dail Ridge Road in Wendell also died in the wreck.

Only Avila, who was alone in the backseat, was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The driver of the Ford SUV, a 28-year-old Willow Spring woman was transported to WakeMed main with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman’s 5-year-old passenger was also taken to WakeMed main with non-life threatening injuries.

“Speed is a factor and alcohol involvement is unknown at this time,” Knox said.

