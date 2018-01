Moped driver killed in crash on Capital Blvd near I-540

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A moped driver was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard on Sunday night.

The crash was reported around 10:38 p.m. near Capital Hills Connector, which is just outside Interstate 540.

A 41-year-old man died in the crash. The wreck scene is near several car dealerships in the area.

There is no word on if another vehicle was involved.

Initial reports said that a motorcycle was the vehicle involved.

