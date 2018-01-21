Garner family devastated after ancestral home burns to the ground

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic home in Garner burned to the ground after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

The call was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Wilmington Road.

The Bass family, who owns the home, could only watch as their home that’s been passed down for at least six generations burned down.

“You see it on the ground like it is and it hurts,” said homeowner Wallace Bass. “It can’t be replaced, it can’t be replaced. No way, no how. It’s just gone.”

According to property records, the home was built in 1909. The family claims they’ve owned the property for about 200 years.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire.

“It’ll be a loss to a lot of people because everyone in Garner knows about this place down here,” said Sandra Bass.

Although the home and just about everything inside is gone, what remains, is the family’s resolve to rebuild.

“Everyone on this road is family and we just have to pull together and see if we can make everything work,” said Wallace Bass.

It took firefighters several hours to hose down the home and extinguish any hot spots. The flames also destroyed one SUV and possibly damaged two more.

