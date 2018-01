Garner home and at least 1 SUV destroyed in fire

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-story home was heavily damaged by fire in Garner on Sunday afternoon.

The call was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Wilmington Road.

Several firefighters appeared to be on the scene, which is an area between Creech Road and Interstate 40.

At least one vehicle was heavily damaged in the blaze, according to a CBS North Carolina photo from the scene.

No other details were immediately available, including possible injuries.

