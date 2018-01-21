Man facing DWI charge in Raleigh I-40 wrong-way crash that killed 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was charged Sunday with DWI and death by vehicle in a fatal wrong-way crash that happened on Interstate 40 in Raleigh Thursday night, police said.

Two people died and two others were injured in the crash that was reported at 11:40 p.m. on I-40 near the Wade Avenue exit (289).

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. A Honda Civic and a pickup truck were both heavily damaged in the crash.

One of the people involved was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person later died at the hospital. Both of those killed were in the Honda Civic.

According to police, the Civic was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 and slammed into the pickup head-on. Two other people in the Civic were transported to WakeMed and are in stable condition.

The Civic had been traveling the wrong way on I-40 from at least the Davis Drive area, according to a 911 call released by Raleigh police.

Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel, 27, of Guess Road in Durham was charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of driving while impaired.

A Durham dispatcher called Raleigh 911 to report the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction at a “high rate of speed.”

Ambrocio-Chilel was released from Wake Med Sunday and transported to the Wake County Jail.

