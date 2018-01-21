Mild air continues until midweek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Temperatures soared into the 60s on Sunday, and the snow cover continued to disappear across central North Carolina. The mild air will be around on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will sweep through the state with showers on Tuesday; then cooler air will move in on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 68, after a morning low of 31. Fayetteville had a high of 71, after a morning low of 33. The normal high this time of year is 51 with a normal low of 31.

Some patchy fog could develop late Sunday night, mainly in areas where any snow continues to melt. Otherwise with mainly clear skies, temperatures will stay above freezing into Monday morning. Monday will have more clouds in advance of our next weather maker. It will still be mild with highs in the 60s again.

That next weather maker will be a cold front that moves through central North Carolina on Tuesday morning. Sho

wers will become likely late Monday night into Tuesday morning. There could even be an isolated storm Tuesday morning as the front passes through. Skies will be clearing Tuesday afternoon.

Behind the front, it will be chillier, but no arctic outbreak is expected. Temperatures will be at, or slightly above normal, next Thursday through Saturday with lots of sunshine. By next Sunday, some rain is expected with mild temperatures as a low pressure system moves toward central North Carolina. Behind that system, it is expected to turn much colder, but be dry.

Tonight will be mainly clear with a little patchy fog possible. The overnight low will be 39. Winds will be light out of the south.

Monday will have increasing clouds. The high will be 65; winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night will be cloudy and breezy with showers developing. The overnight low will be 52. Winds will be south 10 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy in the morning with showers likely and an isolated storm possible. The high will be 63; winds will become west 10 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 33.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 30.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 28.

Saturday will have increasing clouds. The high will be 59; after a morning low of 34.

Next Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a risk of rain. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

