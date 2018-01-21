NC driver flips truck, spilling load of Ragu spaghetti sauce on I-40

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — A tractor-trailer load of spaghetti sauce caused a partial shutdown of Interstate 40 in Davie County early Sunday morning.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash only involved the tractor-trailer. It happened near Exit 174, Farmington Road, just after 3 a.m.
Sgt. P.M. Dixson of the highway patrol says the driver ran off the road and flipped the trailer, spilling Ragu spaghetti sauce everywhere.
Troopers believe alcohol played a factor.
Troopers had only one lane of I-40 east open in the area of the accident until Sunday afternoon. Dixson said some diesel spilled during the crash, so HAZMAT crews needed to make sure the highway was safe for travel.
The driver was charged with DWI and reckless driving. He is being held in the Davie County Jail.
