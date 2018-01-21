NC med school grad delivers baby at 35,000 feet on international flight

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — It was the last thing he expected on a flight from Paris to New York, but Dr. Sij Hemal was about to get a first-class ticket in a way he never imagined.

The incident happened after a passenger on the flight, Toyin Ogundipe found herself in labor 35,000 feet in the air during the international flight.

Hemal is a Wake Forest School of Medicine grad, and is in his second-year as a urology resident at Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute.

He was aboard the flight after attending a wedding. He and another doctor, pediatrician Susan Shepherd, found themselves getting ready to help deliver a baby.

Ogundipe went into labor about midway into the flight as the jet flew away from the southern coast of Greenland.

Both doctors suggested Ogundipe be moved to the first-class section.

“My ticket to first class,” Hemal said with a laugh.

As Ogundipe contractions accelerated the doctors knew they were in for a delivery.

“I just tried to think ahead to what might go wrong, and come up with a creative solution,” said Hemal who delivered seven babies during medical school.

Thirty minutes later Ogundipe gave birth to a baby boy whom she named Jake.

