RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Officials say a person was killed during an apartment fire Sunday morning in Summit Avent Ferry Apartments.

The fire happened around 7:00 a.m. at an apartment in the 1000 block of Avent Hill.

Officials say 30 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Ten apartments in that section were evacuated for hours due to smoke.

Officials are not releasing much information at this time but say police are assisting in the investigation.