Residents stunned by deadly fire at Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire and police are investigating the cause of an apartment fire that took the life of one person Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the blaze was reported around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment at The Summit Avent Ferry apartment complex.

While crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, it was not quick enough to save the life of a man trapped inside.

“I thought it was crazy man,” said Tyler Hawkins, who lives in the apartment complex. “I saw the fire over there by the building, so, I thought it was a fire in the bedroom.”

Raleigh fire officials say the fire was contained to one apartment in the building, but they said they did have to evacuate 10 other units in the same section of the building because of heavy smoke.

“That’s terrible,” said Hawkins. “I mean, I see people come out of the building all the time and I’m just kind of curious who it is.”

Dustin Clark lives in the building right next door.

“I mean next door, it’s kind of weird,” said Clark. “It’s just hard to imagine that you could be sleeping, get caught in a fire and the next morning you get up and somebody’s killed right besides you.”

Fire officials say Raleigh police are assisting in the investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

“I mean the caution tape was kind of an indicator that it was something a little more serious, but other than that I was just really shocked,” said Clark.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the management of the apartment complex, but so far we have not heard back.

People who live in the apartments say the complex is a mix of families and North Carolina State University students.

