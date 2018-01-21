Sanford Municipal Center closed Monday after fire breaks out

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Municipal Center will be closed on Monday after a fire early Sunday.
The blaze was an electrical fire that happened in a mechanical room of the police department, town officials said.
Because of the building being closed, the town will not be able to accept walk-in or telephone payments for municipal services.
“Therefore, no late fees will be assessed and there will be no cut-offs for that day,” town officials said in a news release.
Authorities said they plan to be operating at the Public Works Service Center by Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Sanford police will set up a mobile unit in front of the closed building. The 911 center will operate from a remote site, officials said.
Other departments in the building that are affected include administration, engineering, human resources, and legal.
