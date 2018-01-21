Senate sets Monday vote on ending delays against bill that would reopen government

WASHINGTON (AP) – The government shutdown will continue into Monday.

The Senate will vote at noon on Monday on whether to cut off a Democratic filibuster of legislation to end the government shutdown.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said there is still no agreement to pass the stopgap funding bill.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the vote after Schumer blocked a bid for an immediate vote Sunday night. McConnell said he intends to bring up free-standing immigration legislation in February.

Democrats have blocked a House-passed temporary funding bill to reopen the government’s doors through Feb. 16. The pending Senate measure would last through Feb. 8.

A host of the chamber’s more pragmatic members are pressing to resolve the shutdown mess. Schumer said there have been talks throughout Sunday with McConnell.

