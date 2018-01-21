Tesla driver found passed out drunk says his car was on autopilot, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON-TV) — A man was found passed out on the Bay Bridge Friday morning, with more than twice the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) level, according to California Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol tweeted a photo of the scene at 10:23 a.m., but did not say exactly what time the encounter took place.

Officers determined the driver’s BAC was over two times the legal limit of .08.

The driver told the California Highway Patrol he was in his Tesla, which was driving on autopilot, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI, CHP said.

California Highway Patrol then joked, “no [the car] didn’t drive itself to the tow yard.”

