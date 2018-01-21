Woman arrested in Lumberton fatal shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WNCN) – Authorities say officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on East 9th Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 41 year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant.

Authorities say Bryant was deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

While on scene, officers arrested and charged 46 year-old Angela Simone Irons with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Irons remains in custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department.