Boy with 10-pound tumor on face dies after surgery



MIAMI (WNCN) – A 14-year-old Cuban boy has died after doctors worked to remove a basketball-sized tumor from his face.

Emanuel Zayas had surgery in Miami to remove the benign tumor but he later developed kidney and lung complications, CNN reports.

Cuban doctors encountered difficulties treating the tumor so the boy was transported to Miami.

CNN reports Zayas’ remains were donated to science so doctors can study his rare condition – “polyostotic fibrous dysplasia.”

