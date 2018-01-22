Cary girl dies 4 days after developing flu symptoms, mom says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 6-year-old Cary girl died less five days after she developed flu symptoms last week, her family says.

Emily Grace Muth died on Friday, according to a GoFundMe page started by her mother, Rhonda Schambura Muth.

Muth says her daughter’s flu symptoms began on Tuesday and she was taken to a nearby urgent care center two days later.

“(An) EMT saw her … and said she had flu and it will get even worse, just keep her hydrated and she will be okay in a week or so,” the mother wrote on the website.

But, by Friday Emily Muth had died.

“Our hearts are aching and feels like we lost a part of us. There is nothing worse than losing a child. She was our everything — she will be in our hearts forever,” mom Rhonda Muth wrote.

Also on the website, Muth warned other parents about the seriousness of the flu.

“Please, all of you who have children, please hold them tight and (the) first sign of flu get them to the ER,” the mother wrote.

A service for Emily Muth is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cary Church of Christ on Tryon Road, according to obituary information.

Emily Muth was a student at Cary Elementary School.

